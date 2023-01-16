Gallbladder cancer risk linked to Arsenic in water of Assam, Bihar

GUWAHATI:

Arsenic in drinking water is a possible risk factor for the development of gallbladder cancer (GBC) in high-risk regions of India.

This was revealed in a study conducted by Dr Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and Centre for Chronic Disease Control, New Delhi, Mahavir Cancer Sansthan and Research Centre, Patna, and Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, in collaboration with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The research findings have been published in Cancer Epidemiology Biomarkers and Prevention, an official journal of the American Association of Cancer Research.

The study was carried out in large tertiary care hospitals that catered to patients across different parts of Assam and Bihar, where both gallbladder cancer and arsenic contamination in drinking water are significant public health problems.

According to the study findings, compared to residents living in regions with arsenic concentrations in the groundwater of less than 1 microgram per litre, arsenic concentrations ranging from 1 to 8 micrograms per litre in the groundwater showed a 2-times increased risk of gallbladder cancer, and higher arsenic levels (more than 9 micrograms per litre) showed an even higher risk of 2.4 times.

The study assessed the arsenic exposure of the study participants based on their residential history since childhood and the corresponding average concentration of groundwater arsenic at the district level.

Monitoring of groundwater-sourced drinking water samples collected from tube wells for arsenic and other pollutants as undertaken by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in 2017-2018.

“These findings possibly highlight a modifiable risk factor for gallbladder cancer. The study may address the Jal Jeevan Mission-2024, which is completely aligned with Sustainable Development Goals for equitable, clean, and safe drinking water, added Dr Shridhar,” said Dr Krithiga Shridhar, Centre for Environmental Health at PHFI and lead scientist of the study.

Dr Manigreeva Krishnatreya, Medical Officer of BBCI and a Co-Investigator of the study said, “Long-term exposure to low levels of arsenic in drinking water can lead to discolouration of the skin, high blood pressure, heart disease, nerve conditions like numbness, etc.”

“Now that arsenic as a possible risk for gallbladder cancer has been established, public health intervention in the form of removing arsenic from drinking water must be the need of the hour in endemic regions of Assam and Bihar,” he said.

“Filtration of arsenic and other heavy metals from drinking water has inherent health benefits and could prevent cancer, further,” Dr Krishnatreya added.

Former director of BBCI Dr Amal Ch Kataki also participated in the study as one of the co-investigators.